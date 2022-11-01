Makeba Bennett-Easy resigns as head of HR at Scotia Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Makeba Bennett-Easy resigns as head of HR at Scotia
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
42 minutes ago

Makeba Bennett-Easy

Makeba Bennett-Easy, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Scotia Group Jamaica has resigned from the financial institution to pursue other opportunities.

Scotia Group advised of Bennett-Easy’s resignation, which takes effect on November 30, via a notice on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Monday.

Bennett-Easy joined Scotia Group Jamaica Limited in April 2020 with responsibility for HR in the Caribbean north and central region, comprising The Bahamas, Cayman, Jamaica, and Turks & Caicos.

In her two years at the bank, she successfully provided strategic guidance on all staff matters during the pandemic as well as implemented several policies in pursuit of the bank’s Winning Team mandate, Scotia said.

Commenting on Bennett-Easy’s departure, Audrey Tugwell Henry, President and CEO of Scotia Group, said: “Makeba has made a strong contribution to Scotia Group. She led significant strategic and operational changes in key business areas throughout our organisation. We are grateful for her leadership and dedication over the past two years. We wish Makeba the very best as she pursues new endeavours.”

