Malahoo Forte appeals to PM, Opposition leader to stay the course Loop Jamaica

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte has asked Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding to commit to continue the constitutional reform process after the next general election, regardless of the outcome of the polls.

Malahoo Forte, who has been tasked by Holness to lead the process to review and reform Jamaica’s Independence Constitution, made the plea on Tuesday during her contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

“It is my hope that the work to reform the constitution will continue with commitment from both sides, regardless of what happens after a general election. It is too important a work to be pushed aside, as have been done on many previous occasions,” Malahoo Forte said.

“Hopefully, we will have a commitment from the leaders on both sides of the parliamentary aisle about committing to the people of Jamaica, that the goals to be pursued are so important that we will continue regardless of the changes made after a general election,” the minister added.

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte makes her contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 6. (Photo: JIS)

The next general election is constitutionally due by 2025. Prior to that, Jamaicans are expected to vote in Local Government Elections by February 2023.

On Tuesday, Malahoo Forte told the House that the process to replace the Constitutional Monarchy along with Britain’s King Charles as Head of State and replacing it with a Republican-style Government, was more complex and lengthy than previously thought.

She explained that the deeply entrenched provisions of the constitution require a two-thirds vote in both houses of Parliament along with a referendum in which Jamaicans cast their ballots, in order for them to be removed.

Additionally, the bills to facilitate the changes must be tabled in the Parliament for several months before they are debated. Crucially, there must be a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate, meaning at least one Opposition senator must vote with the Government for the process to advance.

It was in the context of these challenges that the legal and constitutional affairs minister appealed to the two party leaders to commit to continuing the reforms after the election.

Said Malahoo Forte: “We will not achieve all the goals at once. We do not yet have the capacity to absorb monumental and complex changes all at once, of the magnitude that would come if we were to amend all of the constitution, all at once.

“On top of it, many Jamaicans do not even know what is contained in the constitution,” she added.

The minister said members of the Constitutional Reform Committee appointed earlier this year have agreed that the population must first be educated about what is contained in the constitution, before reforms are enacted.

The minister agrees with this position.