Male, female wards both gone missing at Maxfield Park Children’s Home | Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for two wards of the state who have gone missing from the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in St Andrew since Thursday, June 30.

They are:

o Sixteen-year-old Amoy Mulgrave

o Fifteen-year-old Domonique Rowe, otherwise called, ‘Paps’.

Amoy is approximately five feet four inches tall and is of light complexion, stout build and sports long black processed hair.

Domonique is approximately five feet seven inches tall, of a dark complexion, slim build and sports low-cut hair.

Reports are that about 7am, Amoy and Domonique were seen at the children’s home in their school uniforms. They left out for school and have not been seen or heard from since then.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Amoy or Domonique is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police Station at 876-923-7111, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.