Male passenger arrested for ganja possession at NMIA Loop Jamaica

An American citizen was detained by Customs Officers at the Norman Manley International Airport, and subsequently arrested by law enforcement officers, for attempting to smuggle an undisclosed quantity of ganja into the country.

The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending ongoing investigations, was also found in possession of a large quantity of laced edibles concealed within his luggage.

The suspect, who arrived on a flight from Florida, was taken into custody following the discovery of the illicit drug [ganja] during routine security checks on Tuesday.

Customs Officers became suspicious when scanning equipment revealed anomalies in the passenger’s luggage, leading to a subsequent thorough inspection, where the drugs and edibles were uncovered.

In early October, several students were rushed to the hospital after eating sweets containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a major psychoactive component in marijuana.

It is for this reason that Customs CEO/Commissioner, Velma Ricketts Walker, hailed the efforts of the officers, who, through their vigilance, have prevented the laced-edibles from getting on our streets and in the hands of unsuspected consumers.

“We commend the efforts of our customs officers, whose actions have ensured that these THC products will not find their way into our homes or schools, safeguarding our children and other innocent consumers from potential adverse effects,” the Customs Commissioner expressed.

Commissioner Ricketts Walker is urging air passengers to desist from traveling with them.

“We are urging travellers to leave THC products behind when travelling to Jamaica, as they will be subject to customs control and enforcement actions” Ricketts Walker explained.

The interception of products forms part of Customs’ broader mission of protecting the overall health of the Jamaican people.

Jamaica Customs is the unified border, trade, and revenue agency within the Government of Jamaica, along with other law enforcement partners, charged with the management, control, and protection of our nation’s border at and between official ports of entry.