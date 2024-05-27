Male stabbed in chest while trying to save female from phone robbery Loop Jamaica

Thirty-four-year-old Andre Robinson, vendor of Water Street, Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12 has been arrested and charged following an incident on West Parade vicinity Queen Street in the parish on Sunday, April 28.

Robinson is charged with assault with intent to rob, unlawful wounding and wounding with intent.

Reports from the Central Police are that between 3:00 pm, and 3:40 pm, Robinson approached a woman who was walking along the roadway with her phone in her hand; he then grabbed her hand demanding her cellular phone.

The complainant did not comply, a tussle ensued and Robinson used a knife to stab her hand causing a wound that bled.

Police report said a man saw what was happening and intervened, during which Robinson used said knife to stab him to the chest.

The incident was reported to the police. Both complainants were assisted to the hospital where they were treated and released.

On Monday, May 6 following investigations Robinson was arrested and on Friday, May 24 he was charged after he was positively identified and a question and answer session in the presence of his lawyer.

He will appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Monday, June 10