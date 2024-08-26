Males accounted for 18 of Jamaica’s 21 Mpox cases for 2022-2023

A review of Jamaica’s Mpox cases over the past two years has revealed a striking gender imbalance, with males accounting for 18 of the 21 recorded cases locally over the period.

A reason for the disparity was not provided by Heath and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, who provided the details of the gender breakdown at a press conference on Thursday, at which he highlighted the country’s preparedness for any possible re-introduction of cases nationally.

Jamaica recorded its first case of Mpox in July of 2022.

“Between then and March 2023, the country had recorded a total of 21 confirmed cases,” Tufton shared.

The breakdown showed that 18 cases were recorded in 2022, and three cases in 2023.

“… And, to date, in 2024, we have no case, even though we had one suspicion, but it was confirmed as negative at one of our hospitals,” Tufton pointed out.

“Of the (overall) confirmed cases, 18 were males and three were females, with age ranging from sixteen to 52 years,” said Tufton.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a rare disease that is similar to smallpox and can be transmitted by contact and droplet exposure.

The outbreak in 2022 was largely among men who have sex with men (MSM), and was controlled through vaccination and behaviour modification.

However, that statistic does not imply that Mpox is exclusive to MSM, or that more women cannot contract the virus.

It should also not be assumed that the males who contracted the disease locally were MSM, as no such data was ever provided by the Health Ministry to reach and such conclusion.

Mpox can affect anyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Last Wednesday, Mpox was declared a public health emergency of international concern following an upsurge of infections by the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a growing number of countries in Africa.

The first case of Mpox outside the African continent was reported in Sweden last Thursday, and the WHO said more imported clade 1 Mpox cases were likely to be confirmed in Europe soon.

Presently, no cases of clade 1b Mpox have been reported in the Caribbean and its neighbouring countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Latin America.

Most people fully recover from Mpox, but some get very sick.

The illness spreads from contact with infected persons through touch, kissing or sex; contact with animals when hunting, skinning or cooking them; materials, such as contaminated sheets, clothes or needles; and pregnant persons who may pass the virus on to their unborn babies.