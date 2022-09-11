Males outshine females in 8 CAPE, 4 CSEC subjects in 2022 exams Loop Jamaica

Male students outperformed their female counterparts in eight Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects and four Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects in this year’s CXC exams.

Among the subjects the males excelled at were CSEC additional mathematics and theatre arts, as well as CAPE history and biology.

The information was revealed by Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, during a press conference this week, to reveal the performances of the Jamaican students in the May/June external examinations that were administered through the Overseas Examinations Commission (OECS).

The minister was seemingly overjoyed at the changing position as she revealed that the males achieved higher percentage passes in four CSEC subjects, compared to the female candidates.

“If we look at additional maths, 65.6 per cent of the males who took that passed, relative to 64.8 per cent of the females. In music, 83.1 per cent of the males who took music passed, versus 75.9 per cent of females,” Williams outlined.

For principles of business, 82.7 per cent of the males passed that exam, while 82.4 per cent of their female counterparts achieved the standard pass rate.

Interestingly, 78.8 per cent of the males who sat theatre arts were successful in attaining the pass rate, versus 77.9 per cent of females.

A pass at the CSEC level is considered to be grades one, two and three.

The minister indicated that the boys did well in eight CAPE subjects, notably in art and design, Spanish and French, where they all received 100 per cent pass rates.

In contrast, females who sat art and design, Spanish and French received 97.4 per cent, 96.2 per cent, and 95 per cent pass rates, respectively.

Boys received 94.4 per cent passes in biology, 70 per cent passes in green engineering, and 95.1 per cent passes in history, while girls received 92.6 per cent, 50 per cent and 92.8 per cent, respectively.

For logistics and supply chain operations, 57.4 per cent of males passed, against 40 per cent of females.

In CAPE tourism, 98.3 per cent of males received passes, as opposed to 97.4 per cent of females.

A pass rate in CAPE is determined as having achieved a grade one through to grade five.

Williams said: “Those are good percentages for our males, and we want to encourage them along in these various subject areas.”