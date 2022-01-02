Mali proposes five-year election delay to West African bloc

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Bamako, MaliMali’s interim authorities proposed to its West African neighbors that a transition back to democracy following a 2020 military coup be extended by five years, the foreign minister said in comments broadcast on Saturday.

The transitional government initially agreed to hold presidential and legislative elections in February 2022, 18 months after Colonel Assimi Goita led the overthrow of President Boubacar Ibrahim Keita.

It has made little progress since then, blaming disorganization and a rash of Islamist violence . A conference charged with recommending an election timetable said on Thursday the polls should be delayed by between six months and five years.

Following a meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, the chair of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said he had proposed the upper bound of that interval.

“What was retained was a duration of five years. That’s the issue that was presented,” Diop said in comments broadcast by the state-run television network. “But it’s a question of indicating that this period, it’s the maximum.”

