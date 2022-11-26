Mamma Mia for Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy Loop Jamaica

MAMMA MIA returns to Caymanas Park at level weight with stablemate THALITA and LEGIT BOSS in Saturday’s Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy at seven furlongs after dominating both in the Cash Pot Trophy on October 29 going six furlongs.

Unbeaten in two starts, MAMMA MIA, turned back Richard Azan’s MOJITO in the Cash Pot, allowing him four pounds. No match for MAMMA MIA, MOJITO was well clear of THALITA and LEGIT BOSS, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Cash Pot.

MOJITO, who was also second to MAMMA MIA when both debuted at five-furlong round on October 16, emerged from the Cash Pot to beat maidens at six furlongs two weeks ago, clocking 1:14.0 in the BGLC/TOBA Jamboree Sprint.

LEGIT BOSS boasts a maiden win over THALITA at three-furlong straight but the filly exposed his stamina limitations, tracking and collaring him when they met on the round course at five and a half furlongs.

Both appear to be sprinters as opposed to MAMMA MIA, a half-sister to Fayrouz (Blue Pepsi Lodge), winner of the 2018 Jamaica Oaks in addition to placing second in the St Leger and third in the derby among colts.

Robert Halledeen is aboard MAMMA MIA for leading trainer Jason DaCosta in The Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy, the seventh of 10 races scheduled. First post is 11:20 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1600mRas Emanuel (4)

Race 2 -1000m RdSnowflakes (1)

Race 3 – 11000mTaurus Boy (5)

—-Race 4 – 1400mWar Of The Roses (1)

Race 5 – 1200mOoh So Long (3)

Race 6 -1100mVersatile Vision (3)

Race 7 – 1400mMamma Mia (2)

Race 8 – 1000m StPrncsshootingstar (8)

Race 9 – 1300mLove Dub (5)

Race 10 – 1100mPotential (3)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 3 – 11000mTaurus Boy (5)

Race 7 – 1400mMamma Mia (2)

Race 8 – 1000m StPrncsshootingstar (8)