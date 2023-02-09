Man abducted from house in Denham Town; body found hours later Loop Jamaica

The body of a 45-year-old man was found close to May Pen Cemetery in Kingston on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Fitzroy Davidson, a resident of Little King Street Denham Town.

Reports are that the man was at his house talking to relatives and a few hours later he could not be found.

A search was launched and several hours later his body was found dumped close to the May Pen Cemetery.

Sources close to the community said the man was at his home when he was attacked and abducted.

The incident triggered shock in the area where Davidson lived.