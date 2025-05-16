Man accosted by bandits, robbed of vehicle

A man from Princes Town was robbed of his vehicle early Friday morning while stopping along a roadway in the Ste. Madeleine Police District.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:30am, as the 6th Company resident was driving along Tarodale Road.

In the vicinity of the Cost Savers Furniture Store, he reportedly stopped his white Nissan Tiida and stepped outside. Following that, three unidentified men reportedly ran out from among nearby trees and began chasing him.

The victim attempted to flee toward a playground and injured his right leg while trying to jump over an iron fence. One of the suspects then approached and demanded his car keys. The victim, out of fear, handed over the keys, and the suspects drove away in the vehicle.

A report was made to the Ste. Madeleine Police Station, and the victim was later taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by Emergency Health Services.

Police said an All-Points Bulletin (APB) was issued for the stolen vehicle but no suspects were found.