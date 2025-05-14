Man accused of carrying out gun attack in St James

Sleuths assigned to the St James Policing Division have charged 26-year-old Nicholas Brown, otherwise called ‘Bug Head or Nick’, of Paradise Rowe, Montego Bay, St James, with assault at common law and using a firearm to commit a schedule offence following an incident in his community on Friday, June 6.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that on the aforementioned date, Brown and a man were

involved in an argument earlier in the day, during which Brown threatened to shoot the man and

left.

Later that same day at about 6:30 pm, Brown attacked the man, resulting in a fight.

During the fight, Brown ran off and returned with a firearm in his hand and pointed it at the man

before escaping the area on foot.

On Saturday, June 07, a report was made to the police, and Brown was subsequently arrested and

charged based on statements recorded from the complainant.

His court date is being finalised.