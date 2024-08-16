Man accused of carrying out gun attack on family arrested and charged

A 29-year-old man has been charged with shooting with intent, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition following an incident in his community on Saturday, August 10.

The police in a release said the was charged on Thursday, August 15 after a question and answer session in the presence of hisattorney.

The man identified as Keymo Dacres, an entertainer of George Mason drive Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that about 7:30 pm, a man and his family werewalking along George Mason drive when Dacres approached them.

He proceeded to open gunfire on the complainant and his family who ran. The man and his family escaped unhurt. Dacres quickly fled the scene and a report was later made to the police. Investigations by the lawmen ledto the apprehension of Dacres on Monday, August 12.

A court date for him is being arranged.