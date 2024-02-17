Man accused of firing at vehicle during ambush attempt, arrested. Loop Jamaica

Nineteen-year-old Phillip Sterling, of Meggie Top, Salt Spring in St. James, was arrested and charged following a shooting along the Salt Spring main road on Sunday, January 21.

Reports are that at about 7:50 pm, a man was driving his motor vehicle when Sterling allegedly emerged from behind a wall and opened fire at the vehicle; the driver of the vehicle escaped injuries and reported the incident to the police.

An investigation was launched and Sterling was arrested and subsequently charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, using a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm with intent to Injure.

His court date is being finalised.