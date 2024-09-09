Man accused of house breaking held by citizens, handed over to cops

Man accused of house breaking held by citizens, handed over to cops
16 hrs ago

The St Catherine South Police have charged 18-year-old Antwone Robinson otherwise called ‘Bredda’ a construction worker of Glenville Lane, Gregory Park, Portmore in the parish following an incident in his community on Friday, September 06.

Reports from the lawmen are that at about 7:20 am, a woman securely locked her dwelling house and left to take her son to school.

Robinson allegedly gained entry to the woman’s house through a window and stole several items amounting to$33, 000JMD; before escaping by way of entry, the police said in a release.

On the ladies return, she noticed her place was opened. She contacted the lawmen who processed the scene. The man was later arrested by the police after being held by citizens.

A court date for Robinson is being finalised.

