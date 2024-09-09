Man accused of house breaking held by citizens, handed over to cops

The St Catherine South Police have charged 18-year-old Antwone Robinson otherwise called ‘Bredda’ a construction worker of Glenville Lane, Gregory Park, Portmore in the parish following an incident in his community on Friday, September 06.

Reports from the lawmen are that at about 7:20 am, a woman securely locked her dwelling house and left to take her son to school.

Robinson allegedly gained entry to the woman’s house through a window and stole several items amounting to$33, 000JMD; before escaping by way of entry, the police said in a release.

On the ladies return, she noticed her place was opened. She contacted the lawmen who processed the scene. The man was later arrested by the police after being held by citizens.

A court date for Robinson is being finalised.