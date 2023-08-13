Man accused of killing sister attacked by mob in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Man accused of killing sister attacked by mob in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A man has been hospitalised under police guard after he sustained injuries that were reportedly inflicted on him by an angry mob in response to his alleged involvement in the stabbing death of his sister in Thicketts district in Discovery Bay, St Ann on Saturday.

The deceased is 59-year-old Linette Brady of Thicketts district.

Reports are that sometime after 5pm on Saturday, Brady and her brother had a dispute, during which the brother allegedly used a sharp implement to stab her several times.

When residents heard of the incident, they reportedly attacked the man, leaving him with several serious injuries.

The police were alerted to the unfolding events, and managed to rescue the injured man on their arrival.

Both Brady and her brother were taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead and her sibling was admitted for treatment.

The police have not yet established a motive for the killing, as investigations are ongoing into the overall developments.

