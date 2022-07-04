Man accused of shooting mother of his child, to face court | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man accused of shooting mother of his child, to face court | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

MoBay tax office to undergo major upgrades, services being relocated

Man accused of shooting mother of his child, to face court

JSIF providing grants to micro enterprises in targeted communities

Fewer Jamaicans deported from the US in 2021

Man held after ‘attacking woman, stealing phone valued $60,000

Lightning bolt strikes metres away from man posing for video

Teen mom and baby reported missing from Maxfield Park Children’s Home

Nearly 6,000 more people died in Jamaica in 2021 than in 2020

Harbour View are 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 35 runs in 2nd T20

Monday Jul 04

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

39 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man who reportedly turned a gun on the mother of his child and another man on Red Hills Road in St Andrew in March of this year is to face court to answer to charges stemming from the incident following his capture earlier this month.

He is 36-year-old Roger Allen, a bearer of Red Hills Boulevard in the parish. He has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The charges are in relation to allegations that on Wednesday, March 23 Allen went to a house where the mother of his child resided with another man and opened gunfire at them. Both received gunshot injuries and were treated at the hospital.

Allen fled the scene and had been on the run for a month until he was nabbed in Linstead, St Catherine on Thursday, June 23. He was charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorneys.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

MoBay tax office to undergo major upgrades, services being relocated

Jamaica News

Man accused of shooting mother of his child, to face court

Jamaica News

JSIF providing grants to micro enterprises in targeted communities

More From

Jamaica News

Raheem Sterling donates over $3m in gears to Maverley Football club

International footballer praised for focus on youth development

Sport

See also

Jamaica announce team for World Athletics Championships in Oregon

US-born Andrew Hudson, who won the 200m at the Jamaica trials, left out of team

Entertainment

‘Old’ Macka Diamond proves naysayers wrong at New Rules

Macka Diamond was in fine form at the New Rules Festival inside the National Stadium car park early Sunday morning, delivering a stellar performance that certainly served to silence her naysayers.

Sport

Sabrina Lyn wins Jamaica’s first gold at inaugural Caribbean Games

Jamaica’s lone representative in track and field, Anthony Cox, will be in action on Friday

Sport

Fraser-Pryce and Swoboda to face off in Silesia sprint show

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda are to star in a 100m head-to-head when the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia welcomes athletes for Wanda Diamond League

Sport

Harbour View are 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions

Harbour View FC are the 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions after defeating first-time finalists Dunbeholden 6-5 on penalties in the final at Sabina Park on Sunday.
After playing out a 1-1 scorel

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols