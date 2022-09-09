Man allegedly shoots ex-wife’s lover after finding them in hot tub Loop Jamaica

A furious man allegedly shot his ex-wife’s young lover dead after finding them romping together in a jacuzzi in Thailand.

Rungroj Tongyoi, 40, allegedly caught his “ex-wife” Benchamas Phukam, 39, making out with her younger boyfriend Yuttaphan Phungnuam, 27, in the hot tub outside their room at a resort in Khon Kaen province, Thailand, on September 7.

Enraged, Rungroj allegedly shot three bullets at the young man, who bled to death in the jacuzzi. There were several bottles of beer next to the jacuzzi, which the lovers had been drinking.

Rungroj reportedly fled the hotel with his shocked wife while the dead lover’s body was discovered in the blood-filled tub by hotel staff in the morning when they called on him for breakfast.

The resort owner, who refused to reveal his name, said: “The husband arrived on an old motorcycle. He was rude, and he refused to show accommodation booking documents. He also did not fill in the guest form. We did not want to lose a customer, so we allowed him to stay.

“After entering room number 4, he did not put on the lights or order any food and drinks with the resort. There was no form of communication with him.”

Investigating officers said that the former wife, Benchamas, booked a room through the resort’s Facebook page on September 1. She informed the resort she would arrive on September 7 at 2pm.

The woman arrived with her younger boyfriend, Yuttaphan and stayed in room number three while the husband was able to book a room by walking in. He took room number 4, which was next to his wife and her lover.

However, the hotel owner added that they heard a loud bang like gunshots at night.

He added: “However, at 8pm, we were informed by one of the guests that they heard three gunshots. I sent my daughter-in-law to check the situation and found that Rungroj was holding hands with the woman in room number 3.

“He told my daughter-in-law that they would return. The pair looked worried, and they left my resort in the woman’s car but never returned.”

Police said that Rungroj fled the hotel with his shocked wife and attempted to cross the border to Myanmar in Lampang province, but he was tracked down and arrested by officers before he could.

Using the wife’s car, the pair passed through a public service point in Ko Kha Highway Patrol. Officers found that the vehicle matched the description and immediately arrested the couple.

They have both been remanded in custody.

Major General Noppakao Somanat said: “The shooter drove a white Mercedes and parked it at another resort, about a mile from his ex-wife’s resort. He then borrowed his employee’s motorcycle and went to where his ex-wife was staying.

“The shooter stalked his ex-wife before going to her room and used a 9mm firearm to fire three shots at the deceased in the neck and torso area in the outdoor bathtub.

“We investigated and identified the shooter and their decreased identity. Surveillance footage showed that the couple’s escape route was towards the north.

“Benchamas was sitting in the passenger seat when police caught the couple. A 9mm was also found in the car. We believe it is the same weapon used to kill Yuttaphan.”

However, during questioning, the husband reportedly told police that his wife wanted the young boyfriend dead. They are now interrogating her as well.

Major General Noppakao added: “Rungroj claimed that his ex-wife ordered him to kill the young man as Yuttaphan was struggling financially. Meanwhile, Benchamas told police that Rungroj stalked her and used a gun to force her to escape.

“Records show that Rungroj and Benchamas only separated a few months ago. We believe the incident was caused by jealousy. Rungroj had been arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences before. He is a popular businessman in Mahachai Market, Samut Sakhon Province.”

Officers have filed charges against Rungroj for murder and carrying a firearm without permission. He is being held in custody for further questioning before being formally charged at court.