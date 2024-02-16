Man ambushed and shot multiple times in St James Loop Jamaica

Forty-four-year-old Kenroy Doeman otherwise called ‘Shrimpy’, of Africa in Lilliput, St James was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community on Thursday, February 15.

Reports are that at about 9:05 pm, Doeman was walking along the roadway when armed men ambushed him. The men opened gunfire hitting him multiple times before escaping in the area.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As the investigation progresses, detectives are asking anyone who may be able to assist in the probe to contact the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) at 876-953-6191, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.