A man and a one-year-old child were shot and injured in a section of St Catherine on Saturday.

Police reports are that at about 2:00 pm, the man and the child were at premises in Barnett District, Above Rocks, St Catherine when an explosion was heard.

The two were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Full details of the incident are still not clear as there are reports surfacing that a suspect is now being questioned in relation to the incident.