Man and woman held after cops seize illegal gun in Homestead raid Loop Jamaica

Man and woman held after cops seize illegal gun in Homestead raid
Man and woman held after cops seize illegal gun in Homestead raid

Saturday Sep 17

A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm in Homestead, St Catherine on Thursday, September 15.

Reports are that at about 4:45 pm, a police team was in the community when they saw a man sitting beside the roadway; the man had a red object in his hand and there was a woman beside him.

The man reportedly got up and went into a yard immediately upon seeing the police, followed by the woman.

His actions aroused the suspicions of the police team, and he was pursued. When accosted, the man was found attempting to hide the red object. It was retrieved and found to be a Browning 9mm pistol.

A drink bottle was also found with four 9mm rounds of ammunition in cornmeal. Both were arrested. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

