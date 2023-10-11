Man and woman shot dead, another injured in Sam Sharpe Square Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division (MID) in St James are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting of three people, two fatally, during a candlelight vigil in the historic Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay on Tuesday night.

The deceased, both of St James addresses, have been identified as 35-year-old fruit vendor Jeffrey Woodstock and 27-year-old Kitiana Tomlinson.

Reports are that about 10:15 pm, gunmen opened fire on a group of people attending a candlelight vigil in Sam Sharpe Square.

After the shooting subsided, three people, including Woodstock and Tomlinson, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH), where Woodstock and Tomlinson were pronounced dead and the other individual was admitted in serious condition.