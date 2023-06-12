Man and woman who fought over money sent to mediation Loop Jamaica

A man and a woman who fought over money that one reportedly owed the other were on Friday sent to mediation when they appeared in the St Andrew Parish Court.

Amoy Freckleton, who’s charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and Dale Stavrose, who’s charged with assault, stood before the court as both accused and complainant.

In court, Freckleton said that she and Stavrose were in a brief relationship, and he wanted to take back money that he had given her during their time together.

However, Stavrose said that he was not involved with Freckleton.

The incident that landed the two in court happened on September 12, 2022 in New Kingston.

According to the police report, the incident happened just before 6pm near the Victoria Mutual building on Knutsford Boulevard.

The police report said Stavrose was driving along Knutsford Boulevard when he saw Freckleton at a bus stop. Stavrose reportedly turned around his vehicle, stopping at Knutsford Boulevard and Grenada Crescent, where he exited the vehicle and asked Freckleton for money he had reportedly lent her.

According to the report, Freckleton walked off, and Stavrose went back to his vehicle to properly park it.

After doing so, he again exited the vehicle and walked towards the woman.

They got into an altercation, and it’s alleged that an umbrella was used to hit Stavrose in the face.