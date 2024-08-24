Man arrested after ‘funny movements’ on motorcycle leads to search

Man arrested after ‘funny movements’ on motorcycle leads to search
2 hrs ago

St Catherine South Police have charged 18-year-old Dejaun Daley of Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine following an incident in Cottage Drive, Gregory Park, St. Catherine on Friday, August 23.

Reports are that about 3:15 pm, lawmen were on patrol duties in the area when Daley was seen riding a motorcycle. The accused looked in the direction of the police and alighted from his motorcycle into a yard, and immediately came back out.

This aroused the suspicion of the police who accosted and searched him and found an imitation firearm.

