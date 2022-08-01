Man arrested after gun found in dresser Loop Jamaica

The number of illegal firearms seized by the St James police since the start of the year is inching closer to the 100 mark following Saturday’s seizure of a gun in the parish.

A man, identified by the police as Keno Gayle of a West Village, Granville address, has since been charged following the seizure of the latest weapon.

Reports from the police are that during an intelligence-driven operation by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force at premises in West Village, early Saturday morning, a property was searched.

During the raid, a Taurus pistol was found in a dresser and Gayle subsequently taken into custody.

Members of the St James Police Division have so far seized 95 illegal guns, which is reportedly the most weapons seized in the 19 police divisions across the island since the start of the year.