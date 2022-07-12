Man arrested after reportedly pulling gun and abusing girlfriend | Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew South Division have charged a man with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm and assault occasioning bodily harm in relation to an incident that occurred along St Joseph Road, Kingston 11 on Thursday, July 07.

He is 20-year-old Kirkland Nelson otherwise called ‘Kirkall’ a labourer of St. Joseph Road, Kingston 11.

Reports are that about 11:25 am, the accused and his girlfriend had a dispute . During the dispute Nelson allegedly pointed a firearm at his girlfriend before punching her in the face.

The complainant reported the matter to the police.The accused was arrested and charged on Saturday July 09. His court date is being finalized.