Man arrested as cops seize weapon following snap raid in St James

03 February 2025
Jamaica News
Loop News

Possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition charges have been laid against 29-year-old farmer Tevoy Smith of Irie Lane, Hendon Norwood in St James, following a firearm and ammunition seizure in Point district in the parish on Saturday, February 01.

 Reports from the Spring Mount Police are that at about 6:00 am, a team of lawmen acting on information went to Point district.

While in the community, Smith was seen removing a bag pack from a motor car he was standing beside and placing it atop the vehicle.

He was accosted, and the bag was searched. A Browning single action pistol with a magazine affixed containing four 9mm cartridges was found inside.

 Smith was taken into custody, where the charges were laid against him.

 A court date is being finalised for him.
 

