Man arrested as cops seize weapon following snap raid in St James

Possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition charges have been laid against 29-year-old farmer Tevoy Smith of Irie Lane, Hendon Norwood in St James, following a firearm and ammunition seizure in Point district in the parish on Saturday, February 01.

Reports from the Spring Mount Police are that at about 6:00 am, a team of lawmen acting on information went to Point district.

While in the community, Smith was seen removing a bag pack from a motor car he was standing beside and placing it atop the vehicle.

He was accosted, and the bag was searched. A Browning single action pistol with a magazine affixed containing four 9mm cartridges was found inside.

Smith was taken into custody, where the charges were laid against him.

A court date is being finalised for him.

