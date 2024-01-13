Man arrested, charged after nursing student is attacked and shot dead Loop Jamaica

Sleuths attached to the Elleston Road Police have now arrested and charged one man in connection with the attack and murder of a nursing student in Kingston.

Charged is 34-year-old Navado Roberts otherwise called ‘Bees’, construction worker of Victory Street, Kingston 16.

Reports are that the female identified as Kimberly Jones, a 31-year-old nursing student was walking along the roadway in January of last year when Roberts and another man reportedly pounced on her and opened gunfire hitting her in the upper body.

She was taken to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigations later led to the arrest of Roberts. He was subsequently charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalized.