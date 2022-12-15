Man arrested, charged for pointing gun at policeman

Black Immigrant Daily News

A gun seized by police which was pointed at an off-duty policeman on Monday night. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 35-year-old Malick man was arrested and charged after he tried to shoot an off-duty policeman on Monday night.

Police said the officer was visiting a relative in Malick at the time with a female relative and one of their employees when they were confronted by the man who pointed a gun at them.

The gunman tried to pull the trigger on the gun several times which jammed.

The officer wrestled the gun away from the man and subdued him, eventually arresting him.

Both the man and gun were handed over to Morvant police.

The suspect who also works as a welder at a dockyard in Chaguaramas was charged by Cpl Dhill with three counts of common assault and possession of a firearm on Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to face the charges at the Port of Spain Magistrates Court on Friday.

