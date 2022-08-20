Man arrested for ‘stealing $300, two bottled water from court’ Loop Jamaica

Police in Clarendon charged a 24-year-old for office breaking and larceny following an incident at a court in Chapleton Wednesday, August 17.

Reports are that a security guard was on duty at about 3:00 am when he heard strange sounds coming from the building, he made checks, and a man was seen running from the courthouse.

He was caught and the police summoned. The man was later identified as Oshane Christie, the police said.

On the arrival of the police, $300 worth of coins and two flavored water were recovered the man was subsequently charged.

Since the incident, several social media users have reacted to the news.

“An example should be made of him to go into a court to steal that is really low and shows he has no respect for authority,” said one social media user.

“How him alone so brave,” said another user.

There were however other social media users who called for authorities to be lenient.

“This is a clear case of the man had a case at court and when leaving found himself hungry and without fare to go home not right but some mercy can be handed down,” suggested one man on Twitter.