Man arrested, gun and several rounds of ammunition seized in search | Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division arrested one man in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and nine rounds of ammunition during an operation on Donmair Close, Kingston 19 on Wednesday, July 13.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that at about 8:48 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw a man whose actions aroused their suspicions.

He was accosted and searched, and one 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody. However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.