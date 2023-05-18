Man arrested, illegal gun seized as cops intercept truck on highway Loop Jamaica

Man arrested, illegal gun seized as cops intercept truck on highway
Forty-two-year-old Ricardo Kelly otherwise called ‘Charlie’, a painter of Denbigh Crescent, May Pen, Clarendon was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident on Bustamante Highway in the parish on Tuesday, May 16.

Reports from the May Pen police are that at about 5:55 pm, a team of officer acting on information intercepted a white Mitsubishi motor truck which was searched.

Kelly was among three other persons who were searched and one 38 imitation firearm was searched. The firearm was removed from his waistband. He was arrested and charged.

A court date for him is being finalised.

