Man arrested trying to board plane to Jamaica after US murder Loop Jamaica

One day after a man allegedly shot and killed another in Mount Vernon, New York, USA, he was caught trying to board a plane to Jamaica.

The man, 33-year-old Akeem Grant, was arraigned yesterday on an indictment charging him with the April 2023 murder of 18-year-old Tamani Turner in Mount Vernon. He was remanded.

A Westchester County Grand Jury indicted Grant for murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, arson in the third degree, and tampering with physical evidence–all felonies.The Westchester County district attorney’s office said Grant also has a pending animal abuse case in Mount Vernon City Court.

On April 6, 2023, at approximately 12:35 pm, Grant, while sitting in his car, allegedly shot Turner two times in the torso while he was standing on the passenger side of the parked car on Garden Avenue in Mount Vernon.

The victim was transported to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery but ultimately died.

It is further alleged that Grant set fire to his car in the Bronx, in order to destroy evidence.

He was arrested at the Philadelphia International Airport attempting to board a plane to Jamaica on April 7, 2023.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E Rocah said: “Another young life has been tragically lost because of an alleged merciless act of gun violence. Thanks to the swift action of our law enforcement partners, we can now work to secure justice for Tamani Turner, his family and the Mount Vernon community.”