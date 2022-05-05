Man arrested while ‘trying to pass police check point with firearm’ | Loop Jamaica

Man arrested while 'trying to pass police check point with firearm'
Man arrested while 'trying to pass police check point with firearm'

One man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammunition following an incident at the intersectionof Rose Lane and Charles Street in Kingston on Tuesday, May 03.

Charged is 23-year-old Bobby Brown, mechanic of Lot 2, Block 14, Percy Street in Kingston 14.

Reports are that at about 11:10 am, lawmen were conducting a Vehicle Check Point operation along the mentioned roadway within the Zones of Special Operations.

A Toyota Paso motorcar was stopped and Brown, who was a passenger began to act in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the officers. He was accosted, searched and two 9mm cartridges were found inside his pants pocket. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalized.

