Man arrested with imitation firearm a day before Christmas Loop Jamaica

Twenty-year-old Shakalo Scott of Haughton Gardens, Lucea, Hanover was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident at Main Street, Lucea in the parish on Sunday, December 24.

Reports are that at about 12:30 am, a police team was in the area when they saw a man whose actions aroused their suspicion.

The man was accused and searched and one imitation firearm was found in his waistband.

He was subsequently taken into custody and was charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.