Man attack step father with shot gun Loop Jamaica

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Lee, a vendor of Rodney Hall Road in Linstead, St Catherine, was arrested and charged with assault at common law and possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident at his home on February 15.

Reports from the Linstead police are that at about 4:20pm, the complainant and his wife had a dispute when Lee, who is the complainant’s stepson, entered the house armed with a black handle shotgun.

He reportedly pointed the firearm in the man’s face then left.

Lee was taken into custody on February 29 and subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session.