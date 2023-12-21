Man attacked and beaten at gunpoint; one suspect held minutes later Loop Jamaica

Twenty-one-year-old Aadam Gayle, otherwise called ‘Mulla’, a labourer of Newlands district, Lionel Town in Clarendon was charged with unauthorized possession of ammunition following an incident in the parish on Tuesday, December 19.

Reports from the Lionel Town police are that at about 5:40 p.m., a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they responded to reports of a man being assaulted by a group of armed men.

The police were alerted and one of the suspects was pointed out to them. He was accosted and searched when fifteen 9mm rounds were found in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested and charged for the offence.

His court date is being finalized.

His accomplices are still being sought by detectives. In the meantime, lawmen are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with their investigation to contact the Lionel Town police at 876- 986-3233, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.