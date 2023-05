A man was arrested in downtown Kingston as he reportedly tried to break into a motor vehicle, the robbery attempt came with a bizarre twist as the vehicle that the man tried to steal was owned by a policeman.

To make matters worse the motor car was parked close to where a group of police officers were hiding in an unmarked motor car.

Police sources said the man attempted to commit the illegal act in plain sight of the officers.

He was later apprehended and taken into custody.