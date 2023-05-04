Man attempts to flee Kingston airport with $12m worth of cocaine Loop Jamaica

Man attempts to flee Kingston airport with $12m worth of cocaine Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Forty-eight-year-old Allister Christie was arrested after he was caught attempting to smuggle a quantity of cocaine through the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday.

He is of an Above Rocks, St Catherine address and Mississauga, Ontario address in Canada.

Reports from the police are that Christie checked in at the airport to board a flight destined for Canada.

However, during security procedures, several anomalies were detected, and Christie attempted to flee the airport, the police said.

He was accosted, searched and during the search, the drug was reportedly found on him. He was taken into custody, the police said.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of $12 million.

Following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney; Christie was charged with:

Possession of cocaine;Dealing in cocaine;Taking steps to export cocaine; andConspiracy to export cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 9.

