Man booked after suspicious actions ‘led to 1 round of ammo in pocket’ Loop Jamaica

Twenty-eight-year-old Ojay Loney of Llandilo, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammunition following an incident at his home on Monday, October 31.

Reports from the police are that a team of officers responded to an assignment in the area, and Loney was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched, during which one 9mm round was allegedly found in one of his pockets.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.