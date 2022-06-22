Man booked for allegedly abducting, raping visitor from US on date | Loop Jamaica

A St Catherine man has been charged for allegedly abducting and raping a woman who was visiting from the United States of America on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Charged is 31-year-old Oshane Lovell, an entertainer of St John’s Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine.

He has been charged with:

o Two counts of rape

o Forcible abduction

o Indecent assault

Reports are that the now accused and the now complainant went on a date. At the end of the date, Lovell took the complainant to his home, where he allegedly held her down in his motorcar and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

He then reportedly pulled her from the motorcar and took her inside his house, where he held her down and again had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The matter was reported to the police, and Lovell was charged after a question-and-answer interview in the presence of his attorney.