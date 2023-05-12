Man booked for armed robbery that went off target; gun, loot found Loop Jamaica

Twenty-six-year-old Odaine Pottinger , otherwise called ‘Andre’, a construction worker of Riversdale Crawl , St Catherine, was arrested and charged following a robbery along the Lititz main road in St Elizabeth on Sunday, April 30.

Pottinger has been charged with robbery with aggravation, shooting with intent, possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that three armed men entered a bar and robbed $260,000, an assortment of alcoholic beverages and a cell phone.

Lawmen who were conducting vehicular check point (VCP) duties in the area heard the explosions and responded.

On their arrival, they were fired upon by the culprits, who made their escape in the community.

A searched was carried out in the area and a Heyward Streams 9mm pistol with three 9mm cartridges was found.

A further search of the bushes resulted in the recovery of a carton box containing $206,000 and assorted alcoholic beverages.

Pottinger was arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session with investigators.

His court date is being finalised.