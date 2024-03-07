Man booked for music producer’s murder near St Andrew party venue Loop Jamaica

A man has been charged with murder, shooting with intent and wounding with intent in relation to the shooting death of a 26-year-old a music producer on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew on Saturday, February 24.

Charged is 30-year-old Karmarley Coburn of Premix Road in Papine, St Andrew.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 2:20 am, the now deceased man was attending a party in the area. It is reported that upon parking his motorcar, two armed men approached him and opened gunfire, hitting him and another man.

The gunmen then reportedly escaped in a Honda Stream motorcar.

A police team responded to reports of explosions being heard, and assisted the injured persons to the hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead and the other man was treated for his injuries.

The deceased man was identified as Keshawen Young of Hope Avenue, Mandeville in Manchester.

Subsequent to an investigation, Coburn was arrested, and he was charged on Wednesday, March 6 following a question-and-answer interview and a caution statement that was reportedly given in the presence of his attorney.

