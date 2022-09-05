Man booked for rape after ‘going ahead without paying up’ Loop Jamaica

A man has been arrested and charged following an incident in Farm Pen district, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland in February 2022.

Charged with rape is 25-year-old Jorel Burke of Farm Pen district.

Reports are that Burke had an agreement with a female to have sexual intercourse with her at a cost.

On his arrival at her home, he reportedly refused to pay her, and held her down and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The woman made a report to the police.

On Sunday, September 4, a police operation was conducted at Burke’s home, where he was pointed out by the woman to the police.

He was subsequently arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.