Man called ‘Foota’ killed, 2 others injured in St James shooting | Loop Jamaica

Police investigators are continuing their probe into a triple shooting incident in Pitfour, Granville, St James on Friday, which resulted in the death of a man.

The deceased is 29-year-old Dominique Haye, alias ‘Foota’, of Capture Land in Pitfour.

Reports are that about 8:15 pm on Friday, Haye was standing along the roadway in the community, when gunmen opened fire on him.

When the shooting subsided, residents went to assist Haye.

However, the gunmen who were still in the area, again opened fire, hitting two of the male residents.

The wounded men were eventually taken to hospital, where Haye was pronounced dead and the two other men were admitted in critical conditions.