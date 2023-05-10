Man charged after Jamaican killed in Turks and Caicos Loop Jamaica

Three months after a Jamaican man was stabbed to death in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a Dominican Republic national has been charged with his murder.

The Jamaican, 33-year-old Stephen Asino Baker, was killed in Palm Grove, Grand Turk on January 15. He was a chef.

His accused murderer, 24-year-old Luis Guttierrez Rosario of West Road, also in Grand Turk, was charged on Monday, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) said on Tuesday. He was charged following advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Rosario appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody. He will return to court on July 7 for a sufficiency hearing, the police said.

That country’s Superintendent in charge of the Serious Crime Unit, Dean Holden, in a brief statement, said: “I wish to thank the officers of the Serious Crime Unit for their dedication and commitment in bringing this case to a charge.

“I wish to further reassure and emphasise to the public and families that the RTCIPF is committed to bringing prosecutions against perpetrators and when possible, closure to persons who have lost loved ones to these senseless homicides,” he said.