Man charged after posing as a counsellor to gain trust of child Loop Jamaica

A man, who purported to be a guidance counselor in order to gain the trust of a 12-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with forcible abduction and sexual touching, following an incident in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Tuesday, October 11.

Charged with the crimes is 43-year-old Marlon Mellis, a sales representative of Nompriel Road in Negril, Westmoreland and Race Track in May Pen, Clarendon.

Reports are that the child was standing along the roadway awaiting a taxi for school, when Mellis allegedly stopped, identified himself as a guidance counselor, and offered her a ride to school.

The child accepted, however, Mellis drove away with her. He stopped on a section of the roadway, pulled down her underwear, and proceeded to touch her buttocks with his genital.

A report was made to the police. The child was medically examined and an investigation was launched.

Mellis was subsequently arrested on Saturday, October 15, and was charged on Wednesday, October 19 after he was pointed out during an identification parade.

His court date is being arranged.