Man charged for attacking woman, threatening her to throw court case Loop Jamaica

Forty-one-year-old Denique Groves, higgler of Shooters Hill Road, Kingston 17 was charged with burglary, assault at common law, and assault occasioning bodily harm following an incident in her community on Wednesday, May 17.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that at about 10:00 pm, Groves broke into a woman’s house, allegedly held a knife to her throat, and threatened to kill her in a bid to get her assistance to compromise a court case.

A tussle ensued, during which Groves punched the woman in her face. The woman later reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched. Groves was arrested on Monday, June 26, and charged on Friday, June 30.

She is set to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Monday, July 10.