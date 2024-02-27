Man charged for breaches of the Firearms Act Loop Jamaica

Thirty-three-year-old Arlando Henry otherwise called ‘Ted’, of Ackee TreeLane, Green Pond, St James was charged with several firearm-related offences in relation to an incident that occurred in his community on Friday, February 24.

Henry was charged with possession of prohibited weapon (4 counts), dealing in prohibited weapons, stockpiling prohibited weapons, and unauthorised use of premises for storage of firearms and ammunition.

Reports are that at about 12:20pm, lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by Henry was searched. During the search, one Taurus G3C pistol with three magazines containing fifty 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under a couch in a bag.

Henry was subsequently taken into custody; he was charged yesterday.

His court date has not been finalised.