Man charged for Emancipation Day murder of Clarendon farmer Loop Jamaica

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the Emancipation Day murder of a farmer in Crooked River, Clarendon.

He is Derwin Smith, who is also of a Crooked River, Clarendon address.

A release from the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said Smith is to appear before the court to answer to the August 1 murder of Edward Grant, 62, a farmer from his community.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about midday, Grant left home for his farm but did not return. His body was later discovered by residents about 9:30 pm on a dirt track. It had a wound to the leg, the police said.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police said an investigation was launched, and, on August 2, Smith turned himself in to the Chapelton police. He was charged on Independence Day, August 6, following a question-and-answer interview.

The police said his court date is being finalised.